Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading 26% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) shot up 26% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.63. 1,398,077 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,399% from the average session volume of 93,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Trifecta Gold Stock Up 26.0%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.95 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Trifecta Gold Company Profile

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

