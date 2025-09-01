Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Haywood Securities from C$1.25 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Troilus Gold Price Performance
Shares of CVE TLG opened at C$0.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.83. The company has a market cap of C$40.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Troilus Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.70 and a twelve month high of C$2.25.
Troilus Gold Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Troilus Gold
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Troilus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troilus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.