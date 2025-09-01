Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Haywood Securities from C$1.25 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE TLG opened at C$0.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.83. The company has a market cap of C$40.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Troilus Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.70 and a twelve month high of C$2.25.

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

