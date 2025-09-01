Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives $61.25 Average PT from Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bernstein Bank cut Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.2%

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 45.6% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 54.2% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 212.8% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 230,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 157,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $56.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.53. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $51.85 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Tyson Foods announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 43,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

