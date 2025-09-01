UBS Group Cuts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $95.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Melius Research lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 18.6%

MRVL opened at $62.87 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.29. The company has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,314,764.96. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $87,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,682. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $407,716 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,443,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,987,906,000 after purchasing an additional 673,110 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,840,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,613,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,592,370,000 after purchasing an additional 533,946 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,239,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,462,274,000 after purchasing an additional 857,087 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

