UL Solutions Inc. $ULS Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in UL Solutions were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in UL Solutions by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in UL Solutions by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in UL Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in UL Solutions by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in UL Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ULS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UL Solutions from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on UL Solutions from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on UL Solutions from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UL Solutions from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $60.50) on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

UL Solutions Stock Performance

ULS opened at $63.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.20 and its 200-day moving average is $63.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. UL Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $74.15.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.55 million. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 11.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. UL Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

About UL Solutions

(Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.