Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $584.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $530.00 to $584.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $534.75.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $492.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $538.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $498.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,809,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

