Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $600.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $518.00 to $589.00 in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $534.75.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $492.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $498.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.60. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $309.01 and a 1-year high of $538.59.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

