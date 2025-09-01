Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $595.00 to $640.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $534.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $492.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $498.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.60. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $309.01 and a fifty-two week high of $538.59. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.