UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) Receives $132.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.1111.

UMBF has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on UMB Financial from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMBF opened at $121.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UMB Financial has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $129.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $689.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.25 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 15.42%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In related news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $139,984.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,776.99. The trade was a 10.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 15,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $1,805,790.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,536,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,773,733.73. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,833 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 442.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UMB Financial



UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

