Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $2.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.15. Upland Software has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $5.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter worth $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 697.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 646.4% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 13,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

