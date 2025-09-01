Urban Outfitters’ (URBN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $89.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.82.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 3.8%

NASDAQ URBN opened at $67.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.99. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 8.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $317,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,477 shares in the company, valued at $950,398.04. This trade represents a 25.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2,893.8% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

