Vail Resorts FY2026 EPS Estimate Lowered by Zacks Research

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.71 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.81. The consensus estimate for Vail Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q3 2027 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.54. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vail Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.20.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Vail Resorts stock opened at $163.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $199.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.94 and its 200 day moving average is $153.85.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.55%.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 200 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,156 shares in the company, valued at $495,492. The trade was a 6.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.8% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,572,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

