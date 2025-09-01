Valley National Bancorp $VLY Stake Lessened by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707,977 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 206.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 219.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $10.46 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $495.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

