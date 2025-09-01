Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 41,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,212,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,272,000 after purchasing an additional 64,522 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

PCVX stock opened at $30.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.04. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $121.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.17.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

