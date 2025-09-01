Wall Street Zen Downgrades TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) to Buy

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. KGI Securities raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $206.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.80. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $116.30 and a 52-week high of $212.76.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 45,850 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $9,597,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154,751.25. This trade represents a 65.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $403,004.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,155.20. The trade was a 29.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $22,425,847. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,603,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $801,101,000 after buying an additional 592,072 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.