Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 17,431 Shares of Radcom Ltd. $RDCM

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Radcom were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Radcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Radcom by 1,433.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of Radcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Radcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radcom by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RDCM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Radcom from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Radcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $13.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.68. Radcom Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

