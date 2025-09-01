Walleye Capital LLC Invests $675,000 in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF $ARKW

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKW. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF stock opened at $156.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.55. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $73.87 and a 1-year high of $164.72.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

