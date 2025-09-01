Walleye Capital LLC Invests $766,000 in KT Corporation $KT

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,275 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Get KT alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KT. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of KT by 66.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KT by 174.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of KT by 143.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of KT by 1,901.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KT during the first quarter worth $77,000. 18.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE KT opened at $20.25 on Monday. KT Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21.

KT Dividend Announcement

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that KT Corporation will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.2164 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. KT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KT

About KT

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Corporation (NYSE:KT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.