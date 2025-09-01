Walleye Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMLX

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,396 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. R Squared Ltd lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

AMLX stock opened at $9.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $836.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -0.45. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $9.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

