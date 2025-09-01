Walleye Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 1,888 Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,888 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTFC. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,264.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $141.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.77.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In related news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $1,965,321.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 182,208 shares in the company, valued at $23,965,818.24. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer bought 3,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $103,265.65. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,265.65. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.6%

WTFC stock opened at $137.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $142.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $670.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.