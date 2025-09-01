Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ACAD

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 645.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 310,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 268,714 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 627.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 757.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 30,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,932,000 after purchasing an additional 243,082 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $25.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.75. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $26.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96.

Insider Activity

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 21.80%.The firm had revenue of $264.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 14,446 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $314,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,769.10. The trade was a 48.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 22,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $553,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,473.40. This trade represents a 35.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACAD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

