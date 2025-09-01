Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Position in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $TERN

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,649 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.37% of Terns Pharmaceuticals worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $3,880,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 1,141.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 413,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 380,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the first quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 102,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew Gengos acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,250. The trade was a 66.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy L. Burroughs acquired 23,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $90,225.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,211.21. The trade was a 98.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 48,314 shares of company stock valued at $186,575. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:TERN opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $609.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

