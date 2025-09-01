Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 4,162 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. $ARCT

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.34% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $17.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.38. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $25.88.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.77. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 49.26%.The firm had revenue of $28.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

