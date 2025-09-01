Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVL. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Melius Research lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $124.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Down 18.6%

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,314,764.96. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,743.05. This represents a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,783 shares of company stock worth $407,716. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 374.7% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.