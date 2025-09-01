Wells Fargo & Company Raises Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $115.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DG. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dollar General from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dollar General from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Dollar General from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.79.

Dollar General Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $108.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.44. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $117.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,619. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 66.7% during the first quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 170.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

