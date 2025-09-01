Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. $EMD Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 96.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,547 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMD. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.1% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

EMD stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

