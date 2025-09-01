What is B. Riley’s Estimate for Ulta Beauty FY2026 Earnings?

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report issued on Thursday, August 28th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $24.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $23.10. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $23.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2026 earnings at $6.81 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $7.32 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $6.39 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $26.56 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ULTA. Bank of America increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $650.00 target price on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $437.00 target price (up from $386.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $605.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $534.75.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 7.1%

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $492.73 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $309.01 and a fifty-two week high of $538.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $498.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.60.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

