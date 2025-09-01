What is Desjardins’ Estimate for TSE:TD FY2025 Earnings?

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Desjardins increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, August 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.00. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2026 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$99.92.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of TD opened at C$103.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$177.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$73.22 and a 52 week high of C$108.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$101.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$92.59.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Melanie Burns sold 6,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.46, for a total value of C$611,269.12. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

