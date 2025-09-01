What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for Genesco Q4 Earnings?

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Genesco in a report released on Thursday, August 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.80. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genesco’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Genesco’s FY2027 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.11. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $545.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Genesco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.700 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genesco from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Genesco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genesco

Genesco Stock Performance

Shares of GCO stock opened at $32.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98. Genesco has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $346.92 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genesco news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $581,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,072,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,954,491. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Genesco by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after acquiring an additional 440,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genesco by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,088,000 after acquiring an additional 173,255 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth $16,163,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genesco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 412,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Genesco by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 341,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 65,030 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesco

(Get Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.