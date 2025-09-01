Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

WPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $106.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $55.47 and a twelve month high of $103.81. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day moving average is $84.20.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $503.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 129.3% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

