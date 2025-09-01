William Blair Expects Lower Earnings for Abercrombie & Fitch

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2025

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANFFree Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 28th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.51. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $10.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q1 2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $93.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.11 and its 200 day moving average is $84.64. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $167.71.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANFGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 198.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,927 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $144,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,070 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at $61,643,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at $61,584,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at $56,569,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3,113.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,650,000 after buying an additional 490,337 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

