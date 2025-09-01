William Blair Has Positive View of Donaldson FY2026 Earnings

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Donaldson in a research note issued on Thursday, August 28th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.86. The consensus estimate for Donaldson’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Donaldson Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $79.68 on Monday. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $57.45 and a 12-month high of $83.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 9.94%.The firm had revenue of $980.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.080 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 5,112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

About Donaldson

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.