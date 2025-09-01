William Blair Weighs in on Ooma’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:OOMA)

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ooma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 27th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the technology company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Ooma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ooma’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $357.34 million, a PE ratio of -184.93 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 10,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $139,236.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,236,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,056,221.06. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Namrata Sabharwal sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $120,156.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 65,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,737.10. The trade was a 12.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,609 shares of company stock worth $666,657 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ooma by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 111,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 28,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 2,188.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

