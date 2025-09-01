Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. $YMAB Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,789 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,563.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YMAB stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $16.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $388.51 million, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 26.03%.The company had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $8.60 price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.60 price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial set a $8.60 price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.60 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.62.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

