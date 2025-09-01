Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Maximus

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maximus in a report released on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Maximus’ current full-year earnings is $6.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Maximus’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.43 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $88.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.61. Maximus has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.70.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.77. Maximus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 5.83%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Maximus has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.350-7.550 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth $1,169,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Maximus by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,478 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Maximus by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 815,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,850,000 after acquiring an additional 94,858 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 187,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 20,215 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

