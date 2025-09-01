Zacks Research Raises Earnings Estimates for Bread Financial

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bread Financial in a report released on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $9.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.60. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.29. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 6.05%.The firm had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Bread Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

BFH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Bread Financial from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $105.00 target price on Bread Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

Shares of BFH stock opened at $66.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.10. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $67.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.21%.

In related news, Director John J. Fawcett acquired 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.79 per share, with a total value of $63,458.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,560.58. The trade was a 11.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 947.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 127.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Bread Financial by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

