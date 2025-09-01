Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor $ZWS Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3,687.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 31.0% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZWS opened at $45.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $874,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,871,400. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 108,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $4,750,437.30. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 94,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,731.30. The trade was a 53.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,930 shares of company stock worth $6,501,529 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $36.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

