11,755 Shares in Antero Resources Corporation $AR Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,755 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 133.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,743,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $151,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,538 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $60,980,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Antero Resources by 44.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,440,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $179,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,101 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,314,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Stock Down 0.7%

AR opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. Antero Resources Corporation has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $44.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 10.13%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.65.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

