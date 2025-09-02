13,566 Shares in Neogen Corporation $NEOG Bought by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samjo Management LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 2,942.2% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 608,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 588,445 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 118.9% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,276,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,409 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neogen by 18.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,458,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,792 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEOG opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Neogen Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.84.

NEOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Neogen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Neogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Neogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

