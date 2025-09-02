13,566 Shares in Neogen Corporation $NEOG Bought by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samjo Management LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 2,942.2% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 608,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 588,445 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 118.9% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,276,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,409 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neogen by 18.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,458,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,792 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Neogen Stock Performance
NEOG opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Neogen Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEOG
Neogen Profile
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neogen
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Healthcare Pathbreakers With Long-Term Tailwinds
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Tariff-Proof Retailers Making New All-time Highs
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- With Shares Near Highs, Here’s to Watch in Broadcom’s Q3 Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.