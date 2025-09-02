207,299 Shares in Savara Inc. $SVRA Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 207,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Savara at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Savara in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Savara during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Savara during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Savara by 25.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard J. Hawkins acquired 48,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $98,379.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 115,466 shares in the company, valued at $235,550.64. This represents a 71.72% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.56. Savara Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Savara Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SVRA. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Savara from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Savara from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. HC Wainwright upgraded Savara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Savara in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Savara from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

