75,091 Shares in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 75,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in ASE Technology by 1,084.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ASX opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.34. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.44 billion. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.359 dividend. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 230.0%. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is 55.32%.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

