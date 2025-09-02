Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AGIO Stock Position Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 207.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 207.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 386,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 260,845 shares in the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $629,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $240,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGIO. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $62.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.08.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,590.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $92,905.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,122 shares in the company, valued at $876,131.88. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Scadden sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,120. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,448 shares of company stock worth $2,026,141 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.