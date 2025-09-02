Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,508 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,673,358 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,503,205,000 after acquiring an additional 425,461 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,483,991 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $199,961,000 after purchasing an additional 56,411 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,061,290 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $85,434,000 after purchasing an additional 149,762 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $75,725,000 after buying an additional 18,437 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 234.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 595,569 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after buying an additional 417,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Akamai Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.39.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 27,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,070. This represents a 9.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $388,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,811.26. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $922,740 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $106.80.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 10.40%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.620-1.660 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

