Alcoa $AA Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 556.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,803,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,222 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,978,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,009 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,549,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,324,000 after purchasing an additional 813,214 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,339,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Alcoa by 481.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 907,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,667,000 after acquiring an additional 751,053 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa stock opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.51. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.26.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 10.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

