AlphaQuest LLC Cuts Stake in Doximity, Inc. $DOCS

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Doximity alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at $65,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,194,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,646,000 after purchasing an additional 990,923 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at $37,934,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Doximity by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,969,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,280,000 after buying an additional 696,923 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Doximity by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 972,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,903,000 after buying an additional 625,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $67.94 on Tuesday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $85.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCS shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Doximity and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Doximity

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $997,080. This trade represents a 37.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $114,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,721.62. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $1,929,380 in the last three months. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Doximity

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.