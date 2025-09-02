AlphaQuest LLC Decreases Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,606,000 after buying an additional 326,584 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 62.5% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,482,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,040,000 after buying an additional 1,339,951 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,364,000 after buying an additional 29,012 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,760,000 after buying an additional 65,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 999,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,796,000 after buying an additional 60,673 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thor Industries

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.40 per share, with a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 136,400 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,560. This trade represents a 2.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. KeyCorp upgraded Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $77.00 price objective on Thor Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.38.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $109.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.83. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.85. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.74. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.32%.The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Thor Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.300-4.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

