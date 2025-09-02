AlphaQuest LLC Grows Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 3,113.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 549,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,934,000 after acquiring an additional 28,379 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth $267,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,335 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,424,000 after acquiring an additional 26,252 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 62.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 89.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 97,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 45,849 shares in the last quarter.

ANF opened at $93.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.44. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.52.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.61%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANF. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 target price on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

