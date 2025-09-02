AlphaQuest LLC Grows Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 3,113.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 549,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,934,000 after acquiring an additional 28,379 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth $267,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,335 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,424,000 after acquiring an additional 26,252 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 62.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 89.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 97,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 45,849 shares in the last quarter.
Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 3.1%
ANF opened at $93.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.44. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on ANF. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 target price on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ANF
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Abercrombie & Fitch
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- 3 Healthcare Pathbreakers With Long-Term Tailwinds
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Tariff-Proof Retailers Making New All-time Highs
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- With Shares Near Highs, Here’s to Watch in Broadcom’s Q3 Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.