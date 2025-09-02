AlphaQuest LLC Has $116,000 Position in Arvinas, Inc. $ARVN

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 3,655.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 125.2% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 463,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 257,879 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 965.4% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 444.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 33,922 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.38.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.03. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Andrew Saik sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $43,377.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,091.61. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.76.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

