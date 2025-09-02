AlphaQuest LLC Has $122,000 Stock Position in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. $NSSC

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 1,221.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 638,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,693,000 after buying an additional 589,888 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in the first quarter worth about $8,199,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 121.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 649,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,947,000 after buying an additional 356,094 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 25.1% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,390,000 after buying an additional 299,305 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in the first quarter worth about $4,270,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.19. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $48.75.

NAPCO Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 million. NAPCO Security Technologies had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. NAPCO Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NAPCO Security Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

