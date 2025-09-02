AlphaQuest LLC Has $133,000 Stock Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. $HRMY

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,031.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 34.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of HRMY opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $200.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Harmony Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

